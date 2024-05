NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews give the all clear after a gas leak was reported at Ojus Elementary School in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the school, located at 18600 Dixie Highway, Tuesday afternoon.

According to MDFR, Hazmat crews give the all clear and a command was cancelled.

