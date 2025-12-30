NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies made an alarming discovery inside of a storage facility that led to the surrounding area being evacuated in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Public Storage Facility near Northwest 108th Street and Seventh Avenue after receiving reports of a possible grenade.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed there was a grenade and evacuated the surrounding areas as they waited for bomb squad units.

The bomb squad units determined the grenade was inert and posed no danger.

Officials have since given the all clear.

