MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a synagogue in South Beach.

Miami Beach Police units responded to Beit Chabad South Beach and the Lubavitch Educational Center on Alton Road and 12th Street, at around 7:40 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said someone flagged down an officer due to an envelope left in front of the building with handwritten lettering indicating a bomb threat and the words “safe house” on the other side.

The synagogue was evacuated as a precaution, and officers established a perimeter, shutting down Alton Road between 11th and 13th streets and diverting cars.

7News cameras captured bomb squad officers and K-9s entering the building to conduct a sweep.

Police have not specified whether or not they found anything inside the building.

The scene has since cleared, and Alton Road has reopened to traffic.

