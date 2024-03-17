SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police gave the all clear at a South Miami hospital after a bomb threat caused a scare.

Larkin Hospital South Miami was evacuated on Saturday night as a precaution while police officers and bomb-sniffing K-9s searched the building, located at 7031 SW 62nd Ave.

South Miami Police units got help from Miami-Dade Police and the FBI to secure the hospital.

Nothing was found, and everyone was allowed back inside.

