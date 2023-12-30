MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a suspicious package left outside a FedEx Office in Miami’s Midtown section.

One person called City of Miami Police after spotting the box in the area of North Miami Avenue and 35th Street, Friday afternoon.

The bomb squad arrived at the scene to check out the box. Officials surveyed it and cleared it for opening.

Inside the box was what appeared to be a coffee maker or some other kitchen appliance.

