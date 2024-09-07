CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic is flowing again after police shut down Ponce de Leon Boulevard due to a suspicious package left at a Coral Gables courthouse.

Coral Gables Police shut down northbound and southbound lanes on Ponce de Leon Boulevard at University Drive due to the package found outside the courthouse, Friday evening.

The CGPD is currently investigating a suspicious package left at the Coral Gables courthouse located at 3100 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Police have shut down Ponce de Leon Blvd both north and southbound. Eastbound University drive has also been shut down. Please avoid the area. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) September 6, 2024

The bomb squad arrived on scene wearing armored gear, while CGPD and Coral Gables Fire Rescue kept bystanders away from the area.

Police gave an all-clear on the scene after no threat was detected and traffic is now back to normal.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.