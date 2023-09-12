NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a school in a North Miami Beach school following reports of a bomb threat.

Authorities were at the scene of Scheck Hillel Community School, located at 19000 NE 25th Ave. where students and faculty were evacuated onto the school’s football field as a precaution. The school was given the all-clear just after 11 a.m., Tuesday.

According to dispatcher audio, the report came in from a former student who claimed to be inside the school. One dispatcher said the person who made the call made calls before to locations in Massachusetts. Although this information has not been confirmed by police, officials said this incident was investigated as a swatting call.

Stephanie, a parent of one of the students who attends the school, described the situation as “the apocalypse.”

“The kids are in the field,” she said. “They’re very thirsty. It’s very hot [outside] and yes, it’s very scary.”

She added that the school told her the students needed to be evacuated and get picked up by parents.

“Kids started to text us and asked us to pick them up,” Stephanie recalled. “They’re very anxious.”

As of this writing, the students have returned to school as police did not appear to have found any immediate threats.

