MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami International Airport was evacuated after a pair of suspicious boxes were found, Friday.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department officers, K-9’s and the bomb squad reported to Terminal D after they were alerted of the boxes.

As a precaution, they conducted a sweep and evacuated people from the area.

Operations at the airport resumed after it was determined the boxes were safe.

