MIAMI (WSVN) - Twin real estate brothers, Alon and Oren Alexander, charged with several sex crimes, are expected back in federal court Friday for a bond hearing, this comes as the brothers face more accusations in a federal civil lawsuit in Colorado.

The twins and their older brother, Tal, are accused of raping more than 40 women from Miami to New York.

On Monday, their defense attorney asked the judge to release the two on house arrest and offered the family’s assets, worth millions of dollars, as a personal guarantee if the judge would grant bail.

“This is the closest family you will ever meet,” said Howard Srebnick, defense attorney for the twins.

Srebnick plans to propose more conditions during Friday’s hearing.

The judge is expected to rule afterwards.

The former real estate moguls are charged with sex trafficking, along with Tal, who was denied bond in December.

Prosecutors said that the brothers are a danger to the community and a flight risks.

The State Attorneys Office claims the FBI has interviewed more than 50 victims of the trio, stating 42 of them claimed to have been raped or sexually assaulted by at least one of the brothers between 2010 and 2021

This comes as another federal suit was filed in Colorado accusing the brothers of sexual assault in 2017.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10a.m..

