MIAMI (WSVN) - A holiday celebration thrown by a baseball star was a big hit.

On Wednesday, three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez, aka “A-Rod,” made the holiday bright for members of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

Children enjoyed the day petting animals, jumping in a bounce house, getting their faces painted and even getting an early visit from Santa Claus himself.

“This is our 15th anniversary coming here and doing Christmas, the Boys and Girls club, where I learned to play baseball. We have our building behind us, just really proud with my two girls. They get excited about it every year, and it’s important to give back to the community,” said Rodriguez.

The children didn’t go home empty handed, getting toys and gifts as part of their special day.

