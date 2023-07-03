MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the 4th of July holiday approaches, so does relief at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport (FLL) in South Florida after travel troubles due to weather conditions caused nationwide delays.

According to FlightAware, a prominent flight tracking website, more than 5,000 flights experienced delays nationwide on Sunday, with an additional 600 flights canceled.

On Monday, despite the long queues that were observed at MIA as early as 5 a.m. as travelers made their way back home, the situation appeared to improve. As the day progressed, MIA reported over 69 flight delays and two cancellations, while FLL experienced 57 delays but no cancellations.

Amidst the holiday travel rush, airports are anticipating the arrival and departure of thousands of passengers.

Travelers are advised to stay updated on their flight status and to arrive at the airports well in advance, allowing ample time for security checks and potential delays caused by ongoing weather conditions.

Cedric Mitchell, a traveler at MIA, said he got to the airport as early as he could.

“We left West Palm Beach at 4 o’clock this morning just to get out of the traffic,” he said. “Our flight leaves at 10 o’clock, quite a long time, but it was very necessary.”

Another female traveler said she arrived a little earlier than her flight was supposed to leave but wait times and flight times have been good.

Meanwhile, at FLL visitors took advantage of the holiday as one woman said she wanted to try to see some fireworks while she is still in the city.

On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that over 5 million people underwent screening procedures in preparation for the 4th of July holiday, setting a new travel record.

Despite the record highs in travel, troubles on the tarmac also reached new heights as the weather played a crucial role in numerous cancellations and delays over the weekend all throughout the Southeastern states.

Besides severe weather, airlines said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) staffing shortage has made things worse, which is something the U.S. Transportation Department is hoping to fix soon.

“It is something that is very important to tackle, and we’re doing exactly that,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “We’re hiring 1,500 new air traffic controllers this year. Our plan is to hire another 1,800 traffic controllers next year.”

As the holiday travel period continues, authorities and airline personnel are working diligently to ensure the smooth flow of passengers and minimize further disruptions.

Passengers are encouraged to maintain patience and follow the instructions provided by airport staff and airline representatives to navigate through this challenging period.

