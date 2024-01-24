MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular short-term rental company made a generous gift to help in the fight against human trafficking.

Florida officials met Wednesday morning in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. They announced the enactment of Project Protect in Miami-Dade County.

The initiative is geared toward “helping survivors of domestic abuse and trafficking feel more secure at home.”

“This will give them protection outside of a simple piece of paper, an injunction,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. “It will give them a better assurance that there are eyes on their doors.”

The project, launched in partnership with Airbnb, will fund preventative action, training and education against human trafficking.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.