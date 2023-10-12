NARANJA, Fla. (WSVN) – A gesture of goodwill has brought a breath of fresh air to the St. Ann Mission in Southwest Miami-Dade after the church fell victim to theft, leaving its congregation in the heat.

Air Pros USA, an air conditioning company, stepped in, donating and installing a new air conditioning unit to replace the one stolen last month.

7News cameras on Thursday captured the moment the unit was delivered and installed.

“We’re here to try to help out the community the best way we can,” said Chris Mucha, manager of Southeast Florida Air Pros.

Surveillance footage captured two individuals stealing the vital unit at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, leaving the church, currently undergoing renovations, without a crucial component for its food and clothes bank serving the local migrant community.

“To have an air conditioner stolen a couple of days before the building opens was really, really heartbreaking,” said David Prada, Properties Director for the Archdiocese of Miami.

However, the community’s response was heartwarming.

Hours after 7News covered the incident, Air Pros USA reached out to the church, saying they would provide a new unit to replace what was stolen.

“That was just a beautiful experience for me,” said Prada.

Founded in 1961, St. Ann Mission serves migrant farm workers in the southern parts of Miami-Dade County. The church is currently undergoing renovations, making the generous donation from Air Pros USA even more timely and appreciated.

“It feels good; all of our guys get a lot of joy out of it,” said Mucha. “These guys volunteer their time to come out here and do this as well, so we’re really happy to be able to help.”

Members of the church are very thankful for this big donation.

“There are good people out there, and it’s important to focus on those people,” said Prada. “The people that aren’t doing the right things, they have to find their way, it’s their loss, and what we need to focus on are the people that are here to help, and Air Pros USA has demonstrated that with flying colors.”

Father Rafael Cos with the church said it has been a beautiful experience to know strangers stepped forward to help a project that serves the community.

