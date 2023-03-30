MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Prior to this weekend’s Wings Over Homestead Air Show, members of the U.S. Air Force showed off a pair of fighter jets at Miami International Airport.

County officials, along with the media, got a sneak peek of the Air Show when pilots landed two F-16 Falcon fighter jets, Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Aviation Department officials were on hand.

In addition to the USAF Thunderbirds flying six F-16 Fighting Falcons, the Wings Over Homestead Air Show will feature modern military demonstrations, vintage aircraft, the top civilian aviators, military vehicles, and aviation-related items on the ground for up-close viewing by the public.

The event takes place this weekend at the Homestead Air Reserve Base and is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.