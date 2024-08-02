(WSVN) - As South Florida prepares for heavy rainfall from a potential tropical storm, cities are opening up their parking garage for residents to avoid getting their cars flooded.
In Miami Dade:
City of Miami Beach is opening up the following parking garages for city residents and city business employees:
- 200 7 Street
- 512 12 Street
- 1301 Collins Avenue
- 1557 Washington Avenue
- 640 17 Street
- 1661 Pennsylvania Avenue
- 1900 Bay Road
- 340 23 Street
- 400 West 42 Street
The garages will open at 6 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
Three parking garages that will not be included are: the Miami Beach Convention Center, Fifth Street and Alton Road and City Hall parking garage.
The city also said that in the event of a flash flood emergency or warning, the city’s two towing companies will offer a $50 towing service for any Beach resident. Those flooded residents must show proof of residency and vehicle registration.
In Broward County:
The City of Hollywood will be lifting parking fees for their two downtown parking garages from 8 p.m. on Friday to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 to accommodate residents in flood-prone areas.
The two parking garages are:
- Van Buren Garage – 251 S 20th Ave
- Radius Garage – 251 N 19th Ave
Proof of Hollywood residency is required.
