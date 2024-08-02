(WSVN) - As South Florida prepares for heavy rainfall from a potential tropical storm, cities are opening up their parking garage for residents to avoid getting their cars flooded.

In Miami Dade:

City of Miami Beach is opening up the following parking garages for city residents and city business employees:

200 7 Street

512 12 Street

1301 Collins Avenue

1557 Washington Avenue

640 17 Street

1661 Pennsylvania Avenue

1900 Bay Road

340 23 Street

400 West 42 Street

The garages will open at 6 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Three parking garages that will not be included are: the Miami Beach Convention Center, Fifth Street and Alton Road and City Hall parking garage.

The city also said that in the event of a flash flood emergency or warning, the city’s two towing companies will offer a $50 towing service for any Beach resident. Those flooded residents must show proof of residency and vehicle registration.

In Broward County:

The City of Hollywood will be lifting parking fees for their two downtown parking garages from 8 p.m. on Friday to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 to accommodate residents in flood-prone areas.

The two parking garages are:

Van Buren Garage – 251 S 20th Ave

Radius Garage – 251 N 19th Ave

Proof of Hollywood residency is required.

