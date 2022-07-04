VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - As the country celebrates Independence Day, several Fourth of July festivities kicked off throughout South Florida, hours before fireworks are set to light up the night sky.

7News captured large crowds lining the street as they enjoyed the annual Key Biscayne parade, Monday morning.

The parade started at 11 a.m., and this is the 63rd year that the city has hosted this event.

“I’m just drinking beer and watching the locals go by and reunite and have fun,” said a man wearing a large hat displaying the colors of the U.S. flag.

Organizers shut down Crandon Boulevard heading south ahead of the parade.

Adrian Viana, who is visiting from Bolivia with his family, said they wanted to enjoy new experiences.

“A new thing that we want to see, because we live in Bolivia, so we don’t know this thing,” he said.

The annual tradition was free for attendees. Once the parade wrapped up, the Rotary Cub of Key Biscayne hosted an Independence Day picnic at the Village Green. A fireworks show will happen at sunset.

At Margate, there were similar sights and sounds as people celebrated the Fourth.

That parade started at 9 a.m. and throughout the day there is a live concert, a pool party and an obstacle course for children.

A fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and will last for around 20 minutes.

It is recommended to bring water and and an umbrella if you plan on attending these parades because of high temperatures being felt throughout the day.

At Miami Beach, the scene is also set for Independence Day fun.

73rd Street closed down at Collins for some festive fun this Fourth of July.

Cameras showed families having a picnic at North Beach Oceanside Park near Collins Avenue and 83rd Street.

“This is one of the safest places, nicest places, and everybody comes out here,” said reveler Andrew Gillis.

Miami Beach’s Fire on the Fourth event is back after the coronavirus pandemic caused it to shut down.

“Since 2019, we’re really excited after this two year hiatus to bring this event to our residents and our visitors,” said Lissette Garcia Arrogante, director of tourism and culture for Miami Beach.

People can expect food trucks and live music. Starting at 4 p.m., the city even turned the Bandshell into a roller-skating ring.

“We’re also going to, for the first time, have a drone show kicking off at 9 p.m. followed by fireworks,” said Garcia Arrogante.

Crowds of people were already heading to the beach on this scorching Independence Day.

“We’re going to celebrate with some family and friends here on the beach first, then probably hang out by the poolside, and have a barbecue and enjoy the fireworks,” said Monica, a beachgoer.

Meanwhile over at Coral Gables, upwards of 40,000 people are expected to be at the Biltmore Hotel’s fireworks extravaganza.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said it is the perfect time to launch their new pilot drone program.

“We can basically put eyes and ears on anything in the City of Coral Gables within two to three minutes,” he said.

Hudak said that with so many people coming to celebrate in their city, the drones will give police a better vantage point to keep an eye on any dangerous situations.

“We’ll be able to have eyes over before the officers can even walk over to where it’s at, looking for missing children. There’s a lot of different uses that we think we can have,” he said.

Also in Miami-Dade, Bayfront Park in downtown Miami will host its Fourth of July Bash on the Bay.

In Broward County, the city of Hollywood is gearing up for its annual Beach Bash.

The police department warned those coming to the party to be aware and practice patience as roads and some bridges will be closed for traffic.

In Fort Lauderdale, there will be quite the show in the water, with family fun events taking place all day.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the party will go well into the night.

“The B-52s will be performing in concert live, and that will be on the beach,” said Trantalis.

Fort Lauderdale Beach’s fireworks show is set to start at 8:45 p.m.

Daytime crowds are advised to stay hydrated and use plenty of sunblock.

“To everyone to have a safe — that’s the most important thing — have a safe fun time with family and friends,” said Monica.

