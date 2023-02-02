MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer has had this charge dropped but still faces charges for allegedly being part of a drag racing ring.

Michael Trillo was arrested in January on 44 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways/roadways.

The 20-year-old also still faces charges of engaging in a riot and reckless driving.

Authorities said Trillo was one of three people accused of organizing meets to drag race across Miami-Dade County.

