MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of going on the attack at a bus stop in Miami appeared in bond court.

Fernande Jose Parajon stood before a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge, Monday morning. The 34-year-old is facing a list of charges, including a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident took place in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue, early Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said both Parajon and the victim suffered stab wounds.

In court Monday, the judge found probably cause and denied bond to Parajon.

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