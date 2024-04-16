MIAMI (WSVN) - An aggravated assault charge was dropped Tuesday against a 47-year-old man who was left paralyzed after a police confrontation during a mental health episode.

On March 7, at Northwest 58th Street and Seventh Court, Donald Armstrong, who was experiencing a mental health episode at the time of the police response, was filmed by bystanders during the confrontation.

Video evidence showed Armstrong allegedly holding a screwdriver at the home’s entrance. In that same video, Donald lifts his shirt to prove he was unarmed before being tased twice and shot six times by officers.

After the shooting, Miami Police charged Armstrong with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.

Since the shooting, there have been calls for justice.

While his aggravated assault charge was dropped, Armstrong’s misdemeanor charge of resisting without violence was transferred to a county court.

