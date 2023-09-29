FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Afternoon storms have led to extensive flooding in some pockets of Fort Lauderdale and triggered a flood advisory for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

7News cameras captured a roadway resembling a river along the 2100 block of Southwest 10th Court, between Davie and Broward boulevards, in an industrial neighborhood just west of Interstate 95, at around 4:10 p.m., Friday.

Floodwaters were also seen on Friday in the Edgewood neighborhood, just north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. This is the same neighborhood that saw some of the most extreme precipitation in the historic flood that affected the region back in April.

Authorities advise drivers to turn around if possible when coming across standing water.

The flood advisory remained in effect in Broward County until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.