After night of unrest, hundreds march in Miami, Fort Lauderdale to protest death of George Floyd

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people have gathered in Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Downtown Miami to call for justice in the death of George Floyd, following a night of violent clashes with police and looting in parts of Downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured a large crowd in front of the Broward County Courthouse, just before 5 p.m., Sunday.

“We see you!” demonstrators chanted.

The march follows a rally that began around 3 p.m. at Huizenga Park along East Las Olas Boulevard.

One of the speakers at the event advised protesters who are not South Florida residents to “respect here, respect our home,” a reference to clashes between Miami Police officers and demonstrators that unfolded on Saturday night following peaceful protests in Downtown Miami and Coral Gables.

Speakers also addressed incidents in Fort Lauderdale where, they said, black men and women died during encounters with police officers.

In Downtown Miami, a group of protesters walked in a loop in a section of Downtown Miami in sweltering heat. They stopped by the Federal Detention Center before returning to Biscayne Boulevard. Just after 5 p.m., they reached the Torch of Friendship. The crowd was so large that part of it spilled out onto the street.

About 10 minutes later, Miami Police officers in protective gear were seen appearing to stop a group of marchers near Bayside Marketplace. Several of them were seen running away while others remained in front of the officers. They began to turn around and walk back to Biscayne Boulevard at around 5:20 p.m. Dozens of protesters were seen taking a knee nearby.

Banging coming from windows at the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami. Protesters chanting “WE SEE YOU!” pic.twitter.com/fGUC0nDs5P — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 is closed between SR-836 and U.S. 1 in both directions. pic.twitter.com/l8yVwbizhj — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Interstate 95 has been shut down in both directions between State Road 836 and U.S. 1.

SkyForce HD flew above Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Police cruisers off to the shoulder of I-95 near Downtown Miami, apparently to help navigate crowds if they make it onto the highway.

Underneath the I-95 overpass, police removed vehicles that were set on fire Saturday night. Several Miami Police officers were seen guarding the area and blocking it off with squad cars.

A curfew is set to go into effect in Miami-Dade County from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. In the City of Miami, it is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Coral Gables officials have also announced their own curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.