MIAMI (WSVN) - A foot chase across downtown Miami ended with a Taser takedown in front of the FTX Arena.

According to City of Miami Police, the subject was first spotted running from a CVS Pharmacy near Northeast Eighth Street and Second Avenue, just before 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the man had briefly abducted a woman in the area and was armed with a knife.

Police said he later shoved the woman and took off running.

Cellphone video captured the man dodging into traffic on Biscayne Boulevard.

Moments later, an officer deployed a Taser to take him down across from the arena.

The woman he allegedly abducted suffered minor lacerations to her forehead. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

It remains unclear what charges the subject will face.

