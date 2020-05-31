After curfew, Miami Police disperse protesters following vandalism, clashes with officers

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are out in full force enforcing a curfew at the end of a day that saw peaceful protests give way to tense confrontations with police and vandalism at area businesses.

7News cameras captured officers wearing protective gear and wielding shields near a CVS Pharmacy in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Second Street, across from the AmericanAirlines Arena, just after 9 p.m., Sunday.

A window at the pharmacy was shattered after, witnesses said, several people threw rocks at it, at around 8:30 p.m..

Fortunately, officers quickly responded with a special response unit, and the subjects dispersed without further incident.

Cameras captured officers in helmets, face masks and vests banging their shields at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and Second Street, near the CVS.

Miami-Dade County officials have issued a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday for a second night in a row, but the curfew in the City of Miami went into effect an hour earlier.

Hours earlier, 7SkyForce hovered above The Shops at Midtown Miami where further vandalism was reported.

Crowds have dwindled significantly since the curfew went into effect, a sharp contrast to the chaotic turn of events on Saturday night. Cameras showed a group of demonstrators confronting police officers at the west entrance of Miami Police headquarters and setting vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, looters targeted stores at Bayside Marketplace and a jewelry store in Downtown Miami.

Just after 9 p.m., Miami-Dade Transit officials confirmed services will be restored starting Monday morning. In a tweet, officials said, “Metrorail, Metromover, and Metrobus will resume their New Normal schedules.”

