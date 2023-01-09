MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials broke ground for an affordable housing complex called Atlantic Station.

It is located in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and designed to house those who work in the service industry.

Officials said the apartments will be rented out for hundreds of dollars less than comparable units in the market.

“We’re blessed here in Miami-Dade County with a booming economy, and we need to be sure that everybody here can benefit,” said Levine Cava, “and this is an example of how we can take care of our workforce. If they can’t afford to live here, we can’t afford to have our economy continue to grow. We are interdependent, and I have been extremely aggressive in making sure we have access to affordable and workforce housing.”

The complex will consist of more than 600 apartments, with 25,000 feet of ground floor and restaurant space.

