MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A transformative program organized by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals is propelling the dreams of aspiring pilots nationwide as they immerse themselves in a weeklong Aerospace Career Education Academy hosted by American Airlines.

Accompanied by fellow OBAP members, aspiring pilot Elijah Pierce spent Wednesday at the American Airlines Miami International Airport Hub, where the airline hosted OBAP’s Aerospace Career Education Academy—an immersive weeklong initiative designed to introduce, educate, and guide diverse students towards fulfilling careers in the aerospace industry.

“This program takes you places where other people cannot go,” said Pierce.

“We are an inclusive group that is for the promotion of minorities within the aviation industry,” said Clayton James, assistant director of OBAP’s ACE Academy.

During the program, students were granted exclusive access to explore the inner workings of American Airlines’ flagship aircraft, the Boeing 777-300 — the airline’s largest plane.

The students had the opportunity to venture into areas typically reserved for crew members and ticketed passengers, gaining invaluable insights into the aviation industry. Aspiring pilots even experienced the thrill of sitting in the cockpit, providing them a front-row seat for their future aspirations.

Students interested in aircraft maintenance were immersed in the intricate interworkings of an aircraft. At the same time, those intrigued by ground crew operations tackled the challenges of handling the massive wheels of the aircraft.

Each student came into the program with their own unique career aspirations, but they all shared a common intention: to take the necessary steps toward realizing their dreams and launching their careers.

Reflecting on the impact of the program, one student emphasized the invaluable guidance provided by the experienced pilots on hand.

“There’s many pilots in this program that are volunteering, and they taught us what route to go, what schools we need, what we need for college,” said Pierce.

The hope was that these interactions between students and pilots would sow the seeds of inspiration and influence the student’s future endeavors.

“Where I came from, we didn’t have programs like this to inspire us and introduce us to different occupations and careers,” said American Airlines pilot David Ricketts, “so, to be able to talk to them and let them know my path, it just makes me feel good and hopefully plant a seed for them for their future.”

The Aerospace Career Education Academy continues to make a profound impact throughout the summer, with over 150 OBAP students scheduled to visit American Airlines facilities nationwide.

