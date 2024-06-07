The National Weather Service on Friday cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning for north central Broward County and south central Palm Beach County, and a flood advisory in Miami-Dade.

The severe thunderstorm advisory was in place until 3:45 p.m.

The NWS is also reporting wind gust reaching speeds of 60 mph.

In Broward County, areas such as Parkland, Coral Springs and Deerfield Beach are included in the advisory.

As of 4:30 p.m., a big batch of rain was pounding down on areas of Weston, Sunrise, and Coral Springs. But that rain is expected to fizzle out.

Some areas in Miami-Dade County such as the Redland got over two and a half inches of rain. Opa-locka got almost an inch and a half of rain.

Some thunderstorms are being monitored in the lower Florida Keys.

