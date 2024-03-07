MIAMI (WSVN) - An adult male has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after a police-involved shooting in Miami.

Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest 58th Street and Northwest 7th Court, Thursday afternoon.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the victim is a 40-year-old male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital.

Please avoid the area of NW 7 Ct and 58 St due to police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/CbxyVSJ5qS — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 7, 2024

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police investigate.

