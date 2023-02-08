NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are taking an adult and a juvenile to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue, at around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered above several police cruisers and rescue vehicles at the intersection where the crash took place.

The victims were crossing the roadway when they were struck.

Paramedics are transporting the victims to an area hospital in unknown conditions. One of the victims will be airlifted.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.