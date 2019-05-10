Adrienne Arsht Center picked as venue for 1st Democratic presidential debate

MIAMI (WSVN) - The first Democratic presidential debate will be held in downtown Miami.

The two-night event is scheduled for June 26-27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

NBC News, one of the networks broadcasting the debate, made the announcement on Twitter, Friday morning.

It will feature 10 candidates each night.

To qualify to participate, candidates need to register 1% support in at least three polls or collect 65,000 donations.

So far 18 candidates have qualified.

