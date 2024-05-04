HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a new hope in Hialeah this weekend for some furry friends who need a forever home.

Some families looking for a pet to love decided adoption is the way on Saturday, May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services brought dozens of shelter dogs to Amelia Earhart Park, located at 401 E 65th St.

The Force was with many of them.

“We’re so grateful for everyone that came out and adopted; it makes a big difference,” said Annette Jose, director of MDAS. “Every dog that gets adopted means that they’re going on to have a great life.”

All of the pups that found families were vaccinated and microchipped, as well as spayed or neutered.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.