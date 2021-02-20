Adopt A Pet holds dog adoption event at SW Miami-Dade Toyota

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Adopt A Pet helped some furry friends find their fur-ever home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The organization held an adoption discount event Friday at the West Kendall Toyota on Southwest 137th Avenue and 136th street.

Costly adoption fees were waived for the cuddly animals.

Adoptees only had to pay a $30 fee for a pet license, and a number of four-legged friends were available to take home.

“I think that this is a great place for people to come, adopt dogs, see a lot of different ones, see their personalities, give them a new home,” said adoptee Joy Doneker.

The event was held in part by Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez and Miami-Dade County Animal Services to encourage residents to “adopt, not shop.”

