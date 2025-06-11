MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver is facing additional charges after she was arrested in connection to a horrific hit-and-run that killed a woman in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Ivana Gomez was arrested late last month. According to the arrest report, the 32-year-old was driving a blue 2019 BMW westbound on Southwest Seventh Street at a high rate of speed when she struck the victim near Southwest 21st Avenue, at around 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

Gomez was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer without violence.

Now, prosecutors have added vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter to her list of charges. Authorities said her blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Officers said Gomez was driving up to 100 miles per hour after she struck 41-year-old Kathryn Kipnis, dragging her more than 200 feet before she was sent flying off the car and left to die in the street. Gomez was taken into custody after coming to a stop at a red light.

She remains behind bars on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.