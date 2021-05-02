Activists take stand against gun violence at NW Miami-Dade rally, food distribution

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community took a stand during a food distribution event and anti-gun violence rally in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Saturday’s event took place took place at the corner of Northwest 64th Street and 22nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The event, led by a community pastor and several youth activists, follows a recent spike in drive-by shootings and gun violence.

“It’s not just groceries. We’re handing them hope for a better future. We’re here right now, we’re standing right here, ’cause we are tired of seeing this,” said youth activist Vanessa Blase. “[It happens] every other hour. Do you fathom how much death that is in a year? How much death that takes place?”

Community members of all ages joined the cause.

