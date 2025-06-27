MIAMI (WSVN) - Immigration activists gathered Friday to speak out against the arrests made during the chaos that unfolded Thursday at a Miami-Dade commission meeting.

The activists said that the actions taken in the removal and arrest of 36-year-old Camila Ramos were unjust.

“This is an attack on free speech. This is a travesty,” said an activist.

Thursday’s chaos began when Ramos, who was awaiting her chance to speak, asked for clarification when Miami-Dade Commission Chair Anthony Rodriguez explained that future opportunities for anyone to speak on the collaboration between ICE and Miami-Dade County would be barred.

When a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy demanded she remain silent, Ramos refused, causing her to be forcibly removed by responding deputies.

“No, I have a right to understand this process,” Ramos said as officers dragged her out. “You don’t need to do this; I just need you to listen.”

Onlookers loudly objected, following the deputies as they dragged Ramos outside of the room. She allegedly hit a sign before being pushed to the floor by officers.

“Let her speak, let her speak,” several onlookers began chanting in cellphone video of the incident.

The resulting confrontation led to multiple small scuffles with law enforcement in the second-floor chambers of the facility and several other protesters were seen being led out of the County Hall in handcuffs.

Another individual identified as 25-year-old Zachary Spicer was also arrested after interfering with Ramos’ removal.

According to police reports, a MDSO sergeant was asked to assist in the removal of Ramos from the chamber, where she then proceeded to strike the sergeant in the face with a closed fist amid a struggle.

Ramos is now facings charges of battery of an officer and resisting arrest, and Ramos’ attorney Bruce Lehr believes the forceful removal of the chambers was unjust.

“Violent protest should be met with force by the authorities, but this woman was not protesting violently,” said Lehr.

After appearing in court Friday Morning Ramos was given bond and is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

