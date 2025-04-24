COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protestors gathered outside City Hall in Miami to speak out against an agenda item being considered by commissioners.

The proposed ordinance change, which would ease up the city’s tree ordinance, has been deferred by commissioners multiple times.

Organizers said residents instead want stronger enforcement, streamlined permitting and proper care of existing trees. They also said tree coverage is essential to a well-designed city.

“They provide solutions for flooding, they provide solutions for heat, and we know we have a lot of heat and sun in Miami, but beyond that, they help with biodiversity, which helps us with our food productions,” said Jackeline Bonilla, executive director for Urban Paradise Guild.

Activists said the city was previously committed to a 30% tree canopy by 2020, but has fallen well short of that goal five years later, with the city stuck around 17% coverage.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.