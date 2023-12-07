MIAMI (WSVN) - Activists took to the streets of Miami in a half-mile march from the city’s Haitian Embassy to the Dominican Consulate.

Thursday afternoon’s rally, organized by local immigration groups, aimed to raise awareness about the living conditions in Haiti and on the Dominican Republic border.

Marching with signs and playing musical instruments, the activists voiced their concerns, as they called for better treatment of those affected.

