MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a large police presence in Miami Springs.

On Tuesday, Miami Springs Police officers were dispatched to area of Fairway Drive/Deer Run and the 100 block of Fairway Drive to assist Miami-Dade Police in an active investigation.

According to sources, the joint investigation is possibly linked to the shooting of a MDPD officer in Liberty City.

A heavy police presence, including SRT vehicles, could be seen across the street from an Extended Stay hotel, which had police tape across the front of it.

