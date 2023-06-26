MIAMI (WSVN) - Grave concern once again for a South Florida family, a video captured an act of vandalism that took place at the Miami cemetery, New Year’s accident concerning the gravesite of two of four people who were killed in West Miami-Dade back in 2021.

Last month, a similar cellphone video showed someone defacing a gravestone with a white spray instead of the black spray that was used in the previous act of vandalism.

Moments later, the vandal is seen spray-painting the flowers, hammering the grave, and a memorial honoring the victims. The subject kicked everything that was placed over the grave repeatedly at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North Cemetery.

A surveillance video captured a man in a hoodie, carrying the spray paint bottle in his hand.

He had a blurred face because officials have yet not identified the subject and confirmed with 7 News, they have the image and they are still investigating.

A heartbroken family member Ingrid Diaz, one of the victim’s sister spoke with 7 News about this recurring act of vandalism.

“The suffering is enough already, our brothers, the four victims, they are no longer here and that’s the biggest pain we have to live with,” said Diaz. “And for people to keep on trying to mess and they think they can get away with things like that, they can’t! they can’t! sooner or later nothing that you do in darkness, it’s not gonna stay in darkness, everything is gonna come to light.”

Back in March, vandals recorded on their cellphones showed a similar and identical way of destroying the gravestones, candles, and flowers around the grave.

Police are still investigating whether this act of vandalism could be connected and who could be behind this act.

