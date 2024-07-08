AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A non-profit is giving high schoolers a helping hand in putting their best look forward.

Achieve Miami and Aventura Mall teamed up to host an annual event giving 85 sophomores, juniors and seniors a shopping spree for clothes to help prepare them for college and beyond.

The students also had a chance to learn important skills to help them get ready for the future.

“One of the biggest things that can really support our community and support our students is giving them the skills that they need to enter into college application processes or just the career field in itself,” said Lauren Bien-Aime, with Achieve Miami. “So what we’re doing today is assisting our students with giving them tips on how to interview, how to dress for an interview, how to carry themselves and conduct themselves in a college application process or just an interview in itself.”

These Achieve scholars benefit from year-round workshops, service opportunities, leadership development and personalized mentorship programs.

