HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The spotlight shone on some accomplished South Florida students as they prepared to take on life after high school.

Achieve Miami hosted its senior send-off in Hialeah, Friday night. The local education nonprofit is dedicated to providing college and career readiness to Miami-Dade high school students.

Several scholars of the program shared their success stories and future pursuits. Among them was Samir Heard.

“The opportunity to help younger students has really impacted me. I look forward to helping the younger generation,” said Heard, “so being able to do that with an organization has really structured what I wanted to do. Not only have they done that, but they provided me with a lot of opportunities, like scholarships and internships, that I wouldn’t have been able to get otherwise.”

This opportunity aims to help students successfully navigate their first year of college.

