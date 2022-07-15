AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - South Florida students are learning how to dress for success.

Achieve Miami put on its annual Best Look Forward event in Aventura on Friday.

Students from title one high schools across Miami-Dade County had the chance to meet with professional stylists from Macy’s and got a shopping spree, all courtesy of Aventura Mall.

“We understand that access to professional attire can open so many doors for our students whether its college interviews, work interviews or just professional life, so we’re just so excited to be able give this access for our students,” said Achieve Miami Director of development Rachel Saiontz Geary.

“She explained to us that it’s more about how you first look, and it’s very hard to make a good first impression, and I want my first impression to be lasting to all of my interviews and the CEOs and the big places that I’m going to be,” said student Mela Fleary.

After the scholars shopped ’til they dropped, they enjoyed a delicious meal sponsored by Shake Shack.

