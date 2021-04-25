Achieve Miami, Bridge to Hope team up for food distribution in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida organizations teamed up this weekend to feed a need in the community.

Achieve Miami hosted a food distribution in partnership with Bridge to Hope at Lake Stevens Elementary School in Opa-Locka, Saturday morning.

7News captured volunteers filling car trunks with boxes and turquoise bags filled with groceries, hot meals and much-needed supplies for children.

Volunteers said this a great opportunity to help the community.

“It made me feel like I can actually do something,” said Tayvohn. “I don’t have to just sit down and not help different types of people. I can actually get up and do something helpful.”

Around 300 families were served.

Organizers said they plan to host food distribution events twice a month across Miami-Dade County.

