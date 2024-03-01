MIAMI (WSVN) - Achieve Miami, a nonprofit committed to equalizing educational opportunities in Miami-Dade County, has partnered with Morgan Stanley to introduce a comprehensive financial literacy program for 300 low-income students in Miami’s high schools.

The initiative, running from now through April, aims to empower underrepresented communities with fundamental personal finance skills, aligning with Achieve Miami’s mission to level the educational playing field.

The program, spanning 10 Miami-Dade County schools, will consist of 30 financial literacy classes.

Led by Morgan Stanley employees, each class will focus on budgeting, savings, and credit, providing crucial financial knowledge as students approach graduation and adulthood.

“This will bring financial knowledge to students who otherwise wouldn’t have learned this critical information in their current curriculum, said Leslie Miller Saiontz, founder of Achieve Miami. “These courses are paramount to the Achieve Scholars foundation, preparing students for future success.”

The 10 Achieve Scholars schools participating in the program include Booker T Washington, Homestead, Miami Carol City, Miami Central, Miami Edison, Miami Jackson, Miami Northwestern, Miami Southridge, Robert Morgan Educational Center and South Dade.

