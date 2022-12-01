NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspected teenage gunman who shot and killed a South Florida high school athlete faced a judge.

A hearing was held Thursday morning for the 15-year-old boy who is accused of pulling the trigger while playing with a gun, which killed 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.

Stevenson was killed on Tuesday inside his home in North Miami-Dade.

According to police, the teens were playing with a gun when Stevenson was shot in the chest.

Newly released surveillance video, showed the teens leaving the home just after the shooting. One of those teens would end up under arrest the next day.

Fifteen-year-old Darrell Hobley was charged with manslaughter and other charges.

His hearing was held in juvenile court.

“Mr. and Mrs. Hobley, I recognized the age of your son, however these are very serious charges,” a judge said. “They are concerning as they do involve a firearm, and as I said, very serious charges. …It is appropriate for your son to remain in secure detention.”

Hobley’s parents told the judge that their son has never been in trouble with the law. The judge ordered that the teen remain in secure detention for his safety and the safety of others.

He is due back in court on Dec. 20.

