WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was disorder in a Miami-Dade County courtroom when a man took drastic measures after trying to address a judge.

The bond court bash went down Sunday afternoon, when defendant Franky Padilla rammed his head through a door window during his appearance connected to an aggravated stalking charge.

Padilla’s public defender called the incident a medical emergency after her client’s exploits left a head-sized hole in the glass.

But before the hearing spiraled into chaos, it started as a quiet Sunday docket, at least before Padilla attempted to address Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Bertila Soto directly.

“Can I explain?” said Padilla.

“No. You can explain that to your lawyer,” said Soto.

But Padilla, 42, kept trying to talk to Soto, until it seems his microphone was cut off. He crouched down on the ground, and as officers were walking him out, he lunged forward and head-butted the glass pane, shattering it instantly.

“Your Honor, we have another medical emergency. Please hold,” said Padilla’s public defender.

Corrections officers tended to the injured defendant, pressing a towel against the woozy arrestee’s bleeding head after he bashed it through the window.

Padilla received a $7,500 bond in relation to his stalking charge.

“He does not exist for you, no contact,” Soto told the defendant.

According to court records, Padilla remains behind bars as of Monday morning. It remains unclear whether or not he will face new charges regarding his outburst in court.

