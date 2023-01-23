MIAMI (WSVN) - An accused serial rapist took the stand in his trial Monday where he is being accused of assaulting dozens of women.

Sixty-three-year-old Robert Koehler, nicknamed the “Pillowcase Rapist,” took the stand and told jurors he was innocent, and that he was framed by police.

7News cameras captured Koehler at the courthouse in his wheelchair as he gave his testimony.

Investigators believe Koehler is responsible for dozens of rapes in South Florida in the 1980s that involved placing a pillow or blanket over the face of the victims.

Investigators said that DNA is linked to at least six cases.

During opening statements Thursday, his defense attorney told jurors that he was also a victim, and that he was framed by corrupt police officers.

When he took the stand, he told jurors the same thing, along with a story about how he was kidnapped by police and tortured.

“If I was to cross that threshold and go to authorities and tell them about what has happened to me, and what this plan was they had, that the family members would be murdered, I would be set up for their murders on multiple counts of murder one,” Koehler said. “I’d be sitting in a prison with nobody helping me on death row.”

Testimony continued Monday afternoon.

