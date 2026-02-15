MIAMI (WSVN) - A Tennessee woman finished seven marathons, in seven days, across seven different continents in Miami.

Dawn Doucette kicked off her World Marathon Challenge in Antarctica.

183 miles later, she crossed the finish line in Miami.

“You never know what tomorrow is going to bring. So I feel like if there’s something you want to do, if there’s a challenge, something you want to accomplish, do it now.” said Doucette.

She hopes to challenge Mount Everest next, and plans to take the climb later this year.

