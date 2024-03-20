MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An accidental discharge of a firearm in Miami Beach led to two individuals being hurt just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The incident occurred in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue when fire rescue crews and local police officers responded.

A woman was reportedly struck in the lower extremity and needed to be transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. Miami Beach Fire Rescue took her to the hospital in stable condition.

According to officials, another man was found injured and also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said a male subject is being held for further question by investigators.

It remains unknown if the people involved were spring breakers.

