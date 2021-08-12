NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society Of Greater Miami North is asking for the public’s help after one of their air conditioning units broke down during the peak of summer, forcing them to move over 120 cats.

The temperatures inside the facility, located along West Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach were even hotter on Thursday than they were outside.

“Oh, my God. Almost any time in South Florida for your AC to go out, it’s an emergency, said Executive Director Laurie Humphries.

The unit broke down earlier this month on the floor housing cats, a cruel irony not in the plans.

“Before we knew it, it was 95 degrees ,” said Humphries.

Humphries said they do not have enough in their burget for repair costs.

“We could spend $30,000 and fix the issue, or we can spend about $82,000 and get a brand-new chiller,” she said.

But first, Humane Society staff gathered up some less than willing cats and placed them in crates for a ride downstairs.

For the time being, all the feline friends are on the first floor in makeshift storage areas.

The crates lined the first floor, as the cats adjust to living in close quarters with their new neighbors.

“It’s very stressful for them, rolling these banks of cages upstairs and downstairs through the hallways,” said Humphries.

They aren’t the only ones doubling up. Staff is currently working out of storage closets or doggy adoption rooms — wherever they can get some cool air.

On Thursday, a new temporary chiller arrived at the shelter to replace the industrial fans blowing throughout the building.

“We’re into this fix for over $100,000, which was not budgeted for, and so any help that the public can give us would be greatly appreciated,” said Humphries.

