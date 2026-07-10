HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doberman puppy is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery after he was found malnourished in North Miami Beach.

The dog, named Legend, was discharged Friday from the Hollywood Animal Hospital as he continues his recovery from a long list of health issues.

The 1-year-old Doberman was found Tuesday malnourished near Northwest 167th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Legend was covered with mysterious spots when he was found.

Veterinarians were able to treat him and, according to officials, a foster home is already lined up for when he’s ready.

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